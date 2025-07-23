Man arrested after bar disturbance leads to major drug trafficking arrest

GLYNN COUNTY Fla. — Glynn County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man at Side Pokkets Bar in Brunswick after reportedly threatening staff and resisting officers. It happened just after midnight on July 21.

Police say Kenneth Jackson refused to leave and became violent during the arrest. He tried to run, fought officers, and even kicked a paramedic while being treated.

Officers found meth, cocaine, MDMA, and fentanyl on him, along with a digital scale. More drugs and packaging materials were later found in his car.

In total, police recovered over 129 grams of illegal drugs. No firearm was ever found, and officers couldn’t confirm the reported gun threats.

Jackson faces several drug trafficking and obstruction charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Glynn County Police at (912) 554-3645.

