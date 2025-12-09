Man arrested after incident at Orange Park convenience store leads to massive traffic headaches

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff’s deputies say a man is in custody following an incident at the Safeway gas station in Orange Park that led to massive traffic headaches Tuesday morning.

That Safeway is located in the 1800 block of Kingsley Avenue across from Orange Park Medical Center. Robert Brown was driving down Kingsley Avenue at about 6:45 a.m. when he saw the scene.

“I was driving down the road here to take my kids to school, I saw an ambulance in the middle of the road wondering what was going on,” Brown said.

He then turned to look at the parking lot of the Safeway gas station.

“There was police officers everywhere. Somebody laying on the ground,” said Brown said.

The incident caused Kingsley Avenue to be shut down until about 8:30 a.m.

Action News Jax received multiple calls Tuesday morning from people saying there had been a deputy-involved shooting and a body was laying outside of business on Kingsley Avenue.

The Clay County Sheriff’s office said both of those claims were incorrect.

Details are limited but the Clay County Sheriff’s office says that one man was arrested and was taken to be evaluated for minor injuries.

It was a sight that left Robert completely shocked.

“I’ve been shopping here for years, and this was the first time I’ve ever seen police officers up here,” said Robert.

Action News Jax has submitted a public records request with the CCSO for the arrest and incident report. We are still waiting to hear back from them. The investigation remains active.

