Man arrested in St. Johns County traffic stop under new Fla. super speeder law

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested for speeding 112 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-95 in St. Johns County on Sunday. D’Quavis Douse, 28, was charged with operating a vehicle at more than 100 mph in a manner that threatened people or property, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest was made by deputies who observed Douse changing lanes at a high rate of speed and nearly colliding with multiple vehicles, the sheriff’s office stated in a social media post that included the arrest video.

Florida’s Dangerous Excessive Speeding Law took effect on July 1, 2025.

Under the new law, a driver commits dangerous excessive speeding if they exceed the speed limit by 50 mph or more, drive 100 mph or more while passing another vehicle or changing lanes, or drive 35 mph over the speed limit on any street other than the highway.

Penalties for a first offense include up to 90 days in jail, a fine of $500, or both, while second or subsequent offenses can result in up to six months in jail, a fine of $1,000, or both. Additionally, a person convicted of two or more dangerous excessive speeding violations within five years may have their driving privilege revoked for at least 180 days.

