Man charged with murder after deadly shooting in Ware County

WAYCROSS, Ga. — Waycross police say a man is facing a murder charge after a shooting Friday night that left a man dead.

Officers responded around 8:22 p.m. to a reported shooting near the intersection of Snelson Street and Old Brunel Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified the victim as 35-year-old Jacob Garrett Cothern of Waycross.

While responding to the call, officers spotted 29-year-old Brandon Dale Frick nearby.

Police say Frick was armed and trying to flee, but officers were able to take him into custody.

Frick was taken to the Ware County Jail and charged with murder.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and ask anyone with information to contact the Waycross Police Department.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.