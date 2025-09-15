Man charged with murder after girlfriend’s father shot in August dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is now facing a murder charge after police say he shot his girlfriend’s father during an August domestic dispute.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Dontay Taylor shot 50-year-old Derrick Griffin on August 7 in the Magnolia Gardens neighborhood.

Investigators say Taylor and Griffin’s daughter were fighting when Griffin tried to intervene. That’s when Taylor allegedly pulled a gun and shot him multiple times.

Griffin was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Action News Jax reporter Madison Foglio reported on the shooting last month.

Taylor was arrested on August 25 for attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say Griffin died from his injuries on September 7, and this week, Taylor’s charges were upgraded to murder.

Taylor remains in the Duval County jail. JSO says the case has been presented to the State Attorney’s Office and will move forward as a homicide investigation.

