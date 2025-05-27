Man dead, another seriously injured in SUV vs. SUV crash: FHP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead and another is seriously injured following a crash on Hecksher Drive Monday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before 3:30 P.M. on Batten Island, across the river from Mayport.

The 34-year-old man who died was reportedly driving east on Heckscher Drive when he lost control and veered onto the right shoulder. FHP says he overcorrected, heading left into the westbound lane and towards another SUV.

FHP describes it as an “offset head-on collision.” The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, according to the report, and was ejected from the SUV during the impact. He died on the scene.

The other driver, a 57-year-old man, was left with serious injuries.

