Man dead, woman detained after stabbing inside Jacksonville senior living facility

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a man in his 70’s found stabbed to death inside an apartment complex for seniors in northwest Jacksonville.

JSO tells Action News Jax the man, who hasn’t been named, was found dead on the floor of the lobby of the Morris Manor Apartments on Tuesday after getting stabbed sometime around 2:15 a.m.

Police say security video from inside the apartment complex shows the man walk out of an apartment on the second floor after he’d been stabbed, go to the lobby, and collapse.

Action News Jax tried speaking with some of the people living at the apartment complex, but none wanted to go on camera.

Some people living nearby, instead, shared their shock after hearing what happened.

“You wouldn’t think in a senior living facility, something like that would happen,” a woman told Action News Jax, not wanting to share her name.

JSO says a woman, between 60-85 years old, was found inside the apartment where the man had walked from after the stabbing.

Police haven’t shared the relation between the two, but say she was detained and taken downtown.

Neither the man who died nor the woman detained have been named, and police haven’t shared whether they believe the woman was responsible.

“I just lost my parents, and I can’t imagine someone taking my daddy from me through a murder,” another woman, who also didn’t want to share her name, told Action News Jax.

Morris Manor declined Action News Jax’s request for a response to the stabbing.

People living near the apartment complex hope the family of the man killed gets all the support they need.

“I pray that, you know, the community could come together and, you know, lift the family up,” a neighbor told Action News Jax.

