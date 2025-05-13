Man dies in stabbing at Jacksonville senior living facility, woman detained

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after he was stabbed multiple times Tuesday at a senior living facility in Jacksonville’s Sherwood Forest neighborhood.

The incident occurred at about 2:15 a.m. at Morris Manner Apartments, 9050 Norfolk Blvd. The complex is a living facility for people 62 and older and those with impaired mobility, according to its website.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Investigators reviewed surveillance video that shows the victim, a man between the ages of 70 to 75, exit an apartment, Jacksonville police said at a news conference outside of the complex Tuesday morning.

Police said they believed he was stabbed inside of the unit because after he walked out he collapsed.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.

Police said a woman, who’s between the ages of 65 to 80, who was inside of the apartment has been detained.

TRENDING STORIES:

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.