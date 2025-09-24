Man dies in forklift accident at Jacksonville hardscape company: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after an accident involving a forklift at a hardscape company in Jacksonville, according to police.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a business on Philips Highway, identified as Alpha Natural Stone Plus, at around 11:30 Wednesday morning.

Forklift accident death A man died after a forklift accident at Alpha Natural Stone Plus in Jacksonville, according to police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Police found a man pinned between the body and lifting arms of a forklift. When paramedics arrived, he was declared dead on scene.

An initial JSO investigation and surveillance video reportedly showed that something had gone wrong while the man was using the forklift to transport a pallet of stones.

No foul play is expected, and OSHA has been notified to conduct an independent investigation into the accident and his death.

Forklift accident death A man died after a forklift accident at Alpha Natural Stone Plus in Jacksonville, according to police.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<