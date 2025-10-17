Man found shot multiple times on Herlong Road: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found shot, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the 8900 block of Herlong Rd on Friday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

JSO says officers responded around 10 a.m. Friday, in reference to a shooting. Officers found a man in his 30s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man who was shot was transported to an area hospital and is currently in surgery.

According to JSO, crime scene detectives processed the scene and are canvassing the area for any witnesses.

JSO encourages anyone who knows anything about the incident to contact them at 904-630-0500 or at JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG.

