Man hit by car, dies in Jacksonville’s Hillcrest community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after he was hit by a car early Tuesday in Hillcrest. Jacksonville police said he was crossing the street, outside of a crosswalk, in the 5800 block of Normandy Boulevard at about 2:50 a.m.

The victim, a man in his 60s, was hit by a two-door sedan and rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, Jacksonville police said. The driver is cooperating with investigators.

The fatal accident comes after another pedestrian was killed after being hit four hours earlier in Jacksonville’s Murray Hill community.

Police said the victim, a woman in her late 40s, was walking eastbound across Cassat Avenue in the 900 block at about 10:45 p.m. She was struck by a two-door Toyota that was traveling northbound on Cassat, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office news release states.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department pronounced her dead at the scene. The driver in that accident is cooperating with detectives, police said.

