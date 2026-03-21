Man shot after argument at liquor store, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An early morning argument at a westside liquor store ended in gunfire.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers responded around 12:40 a.m. Saturday to the 1600 block of Hammond Boulevard.

They found an adult man who had been shot in the wrist.

He was taken to the hospital, and the injury was not considered life-threatening.

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Investigators say the victim and the suspect got into an argument inside a Safari Liquor Store.

At some point, the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired one shot, hitting the victim.

The suspect then drove off in a white sedan.

JSO says detectives continue working to identify the person responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

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