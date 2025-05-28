Man shot in arm, doesn’t tell Jacksonville police what happened

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police were dispatched to a hospital Tuesday night in response to a person who showed up there shot.

When officers arrived at about 7:18 p.m., "the victim refused to provide any information about what occurred," a police news release states.

“At this time, no scene has been located and there is no suspect information,” the news release states.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.