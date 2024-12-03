Man shot during fight with male, female on Moncrief-Dinsmore Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man drove himself to the hospital after he was shot at about 8 p.m. Monday in the 7900 block of Moncrief-Dinsmore Road. Jacksonville police were called to that area in reference to a person shot.

The victim, who police said was in his 30s, was inside of a store when he was confronted by a male and a female, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office news release states. Police said the victim was recently in a fight with the male

“After a brief interaction the male and female produced firearms,” the news release states. “The male and female both shot at the victim striking him once in the hand.” The victims injuries were non-life threatening, the news release states.

