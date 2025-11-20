Man shot multiple times on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds early Thursday after an incident outside of a home on Jacksonville’s Westside. Jacksonville police responded to the home located in the Woodstock area in the 3400 block of Columbus Avenue at about 2:50 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the victim. Due to his injuries, officers were unable to speak to him, police said at a news conference Thursday morning. He was rushed to the hospital and was in surgery at about 6 a.m., police said. His injuries were characterized as not life-threatening.

Officers remained at the scene Thursday morning. No witnesses or suspects were identified, police said.

