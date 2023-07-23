Man suspected for homicide arrested in St. Marys

ST. MARYS, Ga — On July 14, at roughly 7:44 am, officers with the St. Marys Police Department were sent to the Cumberland Oaks Apartment complex in St. Marys in response to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Demond Malik Marsh, age 27 of St. Marys, on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was life flighted to UF Health Shands in Jacksonville where he died just after 2:00 pm.

The investigation revealed Emanuel Arthur Johnson, age 24 of St. Marys was the suspect. Mr. Johnson was located approximately two hours later and taken into custody by officers with the St. Marys Police Department and deputies from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

Mr. Johnson has been charged with murder and aggravated assault and remains incarcerated in the Camden County Jail in Woodbine, GA.

