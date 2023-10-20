Mathews Bridge will be have eastbound lanes closed for the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The eastbound lanes of Mathew Bridge will close tonight as part of a rehabilitation project.

It starts at 9 p.m. today through 6 a.m. on Monday Oct. 23.

During the closure, drivers will be redirected to the Hart Bridge.

That is only if drivers use the bridge’s eastbound lane and westbound lane will remain open.

