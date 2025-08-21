Mayor Donna Deegan and Miss Florida 2025 visit elementary students to promote literacy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan and Miss Florida 2025 Paris Richardson visited Dinsmore Elementary School on Wednesday to promote literacy and inspire young readers.

The visit was part of Mayor Deegan’s River City Readers initiative, which aims to provide free access to books for children across Jacksonville. The Mayor’s Bookmobile was present, allowing students to take home free books.

River City Readers Bookmobile The River City Readers bookmobile visited Dinsmore Elementary on August 20, 2025.

“Books open doors to opportunity, imagination, and confidence,” said Mayor Deegan.

“Having Miss Florida join us today shows our students that their dreams, whether on a page or in real life, can really come true.”Richardson echoed the message, telling students, “Literacy is the foundation for every success. Sharing my book with you is not just about reading, it’s about believing in yourselves and in the power of your own stories.”

Paris Richardson, a Jacksonville native and Ribault High School graduate, read aloud from her children’s book, The Not-So-Secret Garden Project, and shared her journey as Miss Florida 2025. She also spoke about her upcoming participation in the Miss America pageant.

Miss Florida and Mayor Donna Deegan Miss Florida – Paris Richardson – and Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan visit Dinsmore Elementary to promote youth literacy on August 20, 2025.

Since the River City Readers initiative began nearly two years ago, Duval County’s third-grade literacy rate has improved, with 51% of students scoring at or above Level 3 on the Florida Assessment of Student Thinking (FAST) in the 2024-25 academic year.

