McCoys Creek now visibly reconnected to the St. Johns River after multi-year project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — McCoys Creek was officially reconnected to the St. Johns River Thursday as the result of a multi-year restoration and flood mitigation project.

“McCoys Creek has always been here, quietly flowing beneath our city. Today, we mark the next chapter of ongoing work to bring it back to the light where it belongs,” said Mayor Donna Deegan.

The completion of the McCoys Creek outflow is part of a larger creek restoration project that’s seen more than $100 million of city investment.

The primary benefit will be felt further upstream, hopefully making severe flooding events along the creek in Mixon Town a thing of the past.

Neighbors along the creek like Lillian Dennis, who has lived in the area for eight decades, remember the creek’s glory days.

“It was clear. You could see to the bottom of it. It reminded you a lot of Silver Springs,” said Dennis.

She said flooding problems have gone away as a result of the project, but she would like to see some aesthetic improvements to restore the creek to its former beauty.

“It was maintained well with landscaping, people would have picnics down there. There were music festivals. An enjoyable and pristine spot,” said Dennis.

But the project is about more than just flood mitigation.

Paths along the creek will connect with the larger Emerald Trail Project and kayak launches, fishing spots and more will line the creek’s banks.

There’s also the replacement of the King Street Bridge, which was completed this summer, and the replacement of the Stockton Street Bridge, which will wrap up next fall.

“Stream restoration, neighborhood improvements, flood reduction, environmental cleanup, economic opportunity for residents and businesses, bridge replacement, new recreational facilities and ecological stabilization,” said Jacksonville Director of Public Works Nina Sickler. ”Any one of these would be a great reason to take on this project, but this initiative delivers them all.”

