Melissa Etheridge, Steep Canyon Rangers to perform at newly-renovated Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The Ponte Vedra Concert Hall has been closed for nearly a year as it gets some new upgrades.

This month, the music venue announced its first concert following construction, reopening with the Dan Tyminski Band on August 1st.

More shows are queued up for the two months after that, including the newly-announced Melissa Etheridge and Steep Canyon Rangers concerts.

Melissa Etheridge

Melissa Etheridge will perform on Monday, September 29th. Etheridge stormed onto the rock scene in 1988, eventually earning her a Songwriter of the Year award, two Grammy’s, and an Academy Award for “Best Song.”

Doors will open up at 6:30 P.M. before the show begins an hour later.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 14th at 10 A.M. Prices start at $68.50.

Steep Canyon Rangers

The Steep Canyon Rangers will bring their unique bluegrass/Americana sound to the stage just a few days after Etheridge.

Throughout their careers, the three-time Grammy nominees have released more than a dozen albums and been recognized by their home state with a spot in North Carolina’s Music Hall of Fame.

Doors to the concert on Friday, October 3rd open up at 6:30 P.M. Music will begin at 7:30 P.M.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 14th at 10 A.M. Prices start at $53.50.

