Middle school and high school students can now ride the JTA bus for free

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Middle and high school students in Duval County can ride JTA buses and the First Coast Flyer at no cost seven days a week.

Students must provide a valid school I.D., or one issued to them through the JTA and their school, before boarding.

Students can choose from 34 JTA bus routes, including First Coast Flyer routes, that have stops at or near local schools.

You can visit their website to know the bus schedules.

