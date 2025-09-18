Middleburg 16-year-old shot and killed suspect in quadruple shooting: CCSO

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — A Clay County 16-year-old is being hailed as a hero after he shot a man who entered his house and began shooting.

Clay County Sheriff’s deputies said that man, 45-year-old Mauricio Vasco Lopez, shot three people. 39-year-old Samantha Cicone was killed, 48-year-old Vincent Cicone Jr. was injured, and a 21-year-old remained in critical condition as of Thursday.

Investigators said they still don’t know why the suspect went into that family’s home.

According to newly released information from CCSO, Vasco Lopez and his wife were driving from their Jacksonville home through Clay County early Monday morning when their car broke down on Pine Oaks Lane in Middleburg.

The press release said Vasco Lopez left his wife in the car before walking up to the house armed with a handgun. That’s where he confronted an 18-year-old and forced him inside the home.

Deputies said the suspect immediately started shooting. Eight people were reported inside the home at the time.

39-year-old Samantha Cicone grabbed a shotgun, but deputies said Vasco Lopez shot her multiple times before she could fire, killing her.

Investigators said that’s when the 16-year-old grabbed the shotgun and shot the intruder. Vasco Lopez later died from his injuries.

“We didn’t hear anything,” said neighbor Joseph Styers. “We just went to leave for school for my little boy and there were cops all up and down the road.”

Joseph Styers lives just up the street from where the incident happened. He said he’s shocked that something like this would happen so close to home.

“Most people around here are pretty humanly,” said Styers.

CCSO said it found guns and body armor in the suspect’s car. More weapons were found in his Mandarin home by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said it has no reason to believe the shooter had any prior connection to the people he shot. They did note, however, that the shooter had been dealing with some mental health issues recently.

Action News Jax made contact with the family, but they were not ready to speak with us just yet.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said there is no indication the suspect’s wife will be charged at this time.

The investigation remains active.

