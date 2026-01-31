Mike McCue boat ramp to temporarily close for repairs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Starting February 9, the Mike McCue Boat Ramp in Jacksonville will be closed for construction.

Crews are building a new bulkhead to help protect and improve the waterfront.

City officials say the project should wrap up by fall.

Boaters looking to get on the water can head to three nearby spots: Oak Harbor, Mayport, or Palm Valley boat ramps. These locations will be open while work is underway at Mike McCue.

The improvements are part of a larger effort to upgrade Jacksonville’s waterfront infrastructure.

