MISSING: Kingsland Police searching for 15-year-old

KINGSLAND, Ga. — The Kingsland Police Department is searching for a teen who was last seen around 10:45 a.m. on Friday near the area of May Creek.

According to the police department, 15-year-old Luke Doweel was last seen wearing a gray jacket with black sweatpants. He is described as having strawberry-blond hair and blue eyes.

If anyone sees him or has information are encouraged to call 911 or the non-emergency number at 912-729-1442.

