More than two dozen missing NE Florida children found in three-day multi-agency operation

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A three-day operation uncovered more than two dozen missing children in Northeast Florida.

More than 30 local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies partnered up for the Missing Child Rescue Operation, put together by the National Child Protection Task Force.

CEO of the Task Force, Kevin Branzetti, said the first 21 children we reported about early Wednesday ranged in age from seven to 17. The children had reportedly been missing for 10 days to more than 400 days.

The number of recovered children had climbed to 25 by 8 P.M. Wednesday, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, as a few operations were still ongoing.

Northeast Florida Missing Child Rescue Operation June 17, 2025: Northeast Florida Missing Child Rescue Operation in Jacksonville Florida. Photo By Chris Condon (Chris Condon/Chris Condon)

In a briefing of the overall operation, Branzetti shared that missing and runaway children are often victims of abuse and neglect, habits that can sometimes be repeated once a child gets older, if there isn’t any early intervention.

“What’s occurring here isn’t just protecting these kids, it’s saving generations to come. That’s the impact of this work,” the Task Force leader shared.

Ron Lendvay, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff, championed the efforts of investigators for their tedious work.

“Those detectives that are in the other room that are working these cases brought their most difficult cases here - the ones they weren’t able to solve,” Lendvay said.

The undersheriff shared that some missing children’s cases that had gone unsolved for months were cracked because of the joint operation. As case work continues and new leads uncovered by the operation are followed up on, more rescues are expected in the future.

Investigators say the recovered children are back home with their families or in the custody of the state. The Florida Department of Children and Families also coordinated with advocacy organizers and other services to provide care for the children and prevent future incidents.

Officials said the operation was carried out with operational support from the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Northeast Florida Missing Child Rescue Operation June 17, 2025: Northeast Florida Missing Child Rescue Operation in Jacksonville Florida. Photo By Chris Condon (Chris Condon/Chris Condon)

“We’re humbled to come alongside this incredible team of law enforcement, child protection agencies, experts, and partners to stand in the gap for these missing and vulnerable children,” shared Tim Tebow. “Our heart is to fight for the world’s Most Vulnerable People - the real MVPs - and we’re so encouraged that we were able to be a part of impacting these lives this week.”

Detectives are investigating each case to determine if sex trafficking or human trafficking was a factor in the disappearance of the children.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]