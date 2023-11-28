Mother identifies teen daughter as one of two teens killed in Clay County car accident

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County mother is mourning the loss of her 17-year-old daughter who was killed in a car accident Friday night with her boyfriend.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the car the teenager was driving crashed into a tree. The car overturned and came to a stop upside down in a retention pond off Oakleaf Plantation Parkway.

Gini Turner identified her daughter, Allena Rae Turner as one of two teens killed in the accident.

“She had a profound effect on others.”

Turner said Allena was driving the car and her boyfriend, who was also killed, was riding with her.

According to FHP, they were both pronounced dead at the scene. Turner said this is a great loss for both families, but through it all her daughter has sparked change in her family.

“Even in her death, she has mended the hearts of a lot of our family and has brought us back together,” Turner said.

According to Turner, a number of crashes have happened in this area. She said anything that Clay County Commissioners can do to change that... she is all for.

“I am in full support of anything that can not only bring awareness but to move forward with safety measures to help that roadway become safer for all.”

