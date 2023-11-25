Two teens die in Clay County after car lands in retention pond

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reports a sedan crashing into a tree then coming into a final stop upside down in a retention pond.

The sedan was traveling southbound on on Oakleaf Plantation Parkway.

The driver, a 17-year-old girl, left the roadway onto the west shoulder, crashing into a tree.

After the sedan crashed into the tree, the car overturned and came to a stop upside down in a retention pond.

The car was partially submerged, FHP says.

The driver and the passenger, an 18-year-old male, were pronounced dead on scene by Clay County Fire Rescue.

