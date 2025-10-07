Motorcyclist dies after colliding with semi on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man riding a motorcycle is dead after crashing the sport bike into a tractor trailer Monday night. The wreck happened at about 8:21 p.m. in the 5800 block of Normandy Boulevard.

The rider, a man in his early 20’s, was traveling westbound on Normandy Boulevard as a semi tractor was headed eastbound, a Jacksonville police news release states. The motorcycle crashed into the front of the semi, the news release states.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

The wreck is the 33rd fatality of a motorcyclist in Jacksonville this year, police said.

