Motorcyclist dies in Jacksonville crash on Town Center Parkway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after crashing the motorcycle he was riding late Wednesday on Jacksonville’s Southside. The crash occurred at about 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of Town Center Parkway and Tropia Way, according to a Jacksonville police news release.

The victim, a man in his early 20’s, was riding a Honda motorcycle traveling westbound on Town Center Parkway. An Audi, driven by a woman in her early 20’s, was traveling eastbound, police said.

The Audi driver attempted a left turn onto Tropia Way, resulting in the motorcycle striking the front passenger side fender of the Audi, the news release states.

The motorcyclist was thrown from his vehicle upon impact. He was taken by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, the news release states.

The driver of the Audi remained at the scene and is cooperating with detectives as they conduct the traffic crash investigation, police said.

