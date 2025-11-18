JSO: Motorcyclist killed in crash on Edgewood Avenue and 12th Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his mid-30s died Monday night after his Kawasaki motorcycle collided with an SUV at the intersection of Edgewood Avenue North and 12th Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO says a woman in her mid-60s was driving the SUV southbound when she turned left to head east on 12th Street. The front of her SUV struck the motorcycle during the turn.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

The SUV’s driver and a passenger were taken to a local hospital and are in stable condition.

Edgewood Avenue at 12th Street is closed in all directions as detectives work at the scene.

JSO says this is the 145th traffic fatality in Duval County this year and the 40th involving a motorcyclist.

