Multiple sources say Jaguars have found their new defensive coordinator

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After the Jacksonville Jaguars announced they would be moving on from Mike Caldwell on Jan. 9, the search to replace the defensive coordinator position, and the entire defensive staff, has been ongoing.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Well, the Jags have officially called off that search.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

According to multiple sources, including CBSSports.com, Ryan Nielsen will officially be hired as the Jags’ next defensive coordinator.

Nielsen is relocating from the Atlanta Falcons. As a first-time coordinator with the Dirty Birds, he guided the team to just outside top-10 status in defense. This was a stark improvement from the team’s 2022 ranking as 27th total defense in the league.

Nielsen’s resume includes spending six years with the New Orleans Saints. Beginning his NFL coaching career there, he began as a defensive line coach from 2017 to 2020. His next stop was as assistant head coach in 2021 under Sean Payton, and finally as co-defensive coordinator and DL coach in 2022.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The Jaguars ranked 17th in points against (21.8 PPG), 22nd in total yards against (342,82), and only racked up 40 total sacks (ranked 25th) during the 2023 season.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.