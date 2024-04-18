Mural to honor fallen hero Sergeant Kennedy Sanders

WAYCROSS, Ga. — A beautiful tribute is in the works to honor a fallen soldier from Waycross.

Action News Jax told you back in January when Sergeant Kennedy Sanders died following an Iranian drone attack in Jordan.

And since then, the community has come together to help remember Sgt. Sanders.

A mural is going up at King’s Washerette on Tebeau Street In Waycross.

“We wanted to make it as realistic as possible so when you come to the mural, you are here with her,” said Abryonna Williams, one of the artists.

Sgt. Sanders was a Waycross native.

Shortly after she died, Angela Carstens, a local artist, reached out to Kennedy’s mom.

Sgt. Kennedy Sanders mural Sgt. Kennedy Sanders mural (Angela Carstens)

“The military means so much to me,” said Angela. “My husband is in the military, and I have family in the military and I know how much it means to military.”

And about two to three months ago, Angela started the work to make This mural come to life.

“We’ve been riding by just about every day to see what they are doing,” said Oneida Sanders, Kennedy’s Mom.

Oneida said since her daughter passed, the entire Waycross Community has been so supportive.

“It really makes us proud to be a part of Waycross, to be from this community, to see how everyone has put their differences aside to come together for this one event to honor my daughter,” said Oneida.

The mural should be finished in about two weeks.

And in June, which is Kennedy’s birth month, they are going to have a community unveiling for this special tribute.

