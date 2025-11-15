Murray Hill neighbors seek class action status on lawsuit against International Flavors & Fragrances

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A long-running fight over foul odors in Jacksonville’s Murray Hill neighborhood is heading back to court.

Action News Jax has covered complaints against the company, International Flavors and Fragrances, for years.

Cindy Mathieson wakes up with headaches far too often. She said it is all caused by a pungent smell that she said is coming from IFF.

“It burns your nostrils,” said Mathieson. “It can burn your eyes; if you breathe it overnight, it can cause burning in your sinuses.”

An odor that’s disrupted her, along with many other Murray Hill homeowners’ daily lives.

“You want to enjoy your neighborhood, go for walks and enjoy time outside, but with that odor it seriously reduces quality of life,” said Murray Hill resident Michael Hammond.

They claim the smells are impacting their property values, and now they are pushing the courts to take the next steps.

“I am hoping that we can prove that it is a serious issue and that IFF pays attention to this issue,” said Mathieson. “It’s been ongoing as long as they’ve been in business.”

On Monday, a judge will hear their request to turn their lawsuit against IFF into a class action. This would allow lawyers to advance the case and open it up to more neighbors in the community to join in.

Class action status typically allows many individuals with similar claims to sue as a single body.

The lawsuit was initially filed back in 2022. It alleges that about 6,000 residential properties in and around the Murray Hill neighborhood are all similarly impacted by the odors.

The facility’s management has previously said it is in compliance with federal rules.

But neighbors are hopeful the court hearing will finally give them a chance to hold the company accountable.

“The time for studying and observing has past,” said Hammond. “The time for consequence and action is now.”

The hearing will be at the Duval County Courthouse. It starts at 9 a.m. on Monday.

