Music teacher accused of molesting students on 2 different occasions, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gregg Gafford, a 42-year-old former music teacher in Duval County, was arrested for lewd and lascivious molestation, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday in a news release.

Gafford was taken into custody by JSO Special Assault Unit detectives in connection with two separate sex crimes cases.

He was working at St. Matthew’s Catholic School in 2023 when a child reported that he groped them during an after-school club, JSO said.

JSO said detectives also uncovered that another student had accused Gafford of sexual abuse back in 2011 while he was teaching at Normandy Village Elementary School.

On Friday, JSO District 5 Task Force Officers located and arrested Gafford on two outstanding warrants.

Morris Postell is a father of 6 and lives just feet away from St. Matthew’s Catholic School.

“All I can say is that’s bad and that’s horrible, and I have kids myself. So I have no more questions for that because that makes me kind of angry,” he told Action News Jax.

The local father said he was shocked to hear the news.

“I have kids, you feel me? That’s just nasty, you know? I don’t have no respect for people like that,” Postell said.

The Diocese of St. Augustine sent Action News Jax the following statement in response to Gafford’s arrest:

“In July 2023, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office notified the school that Mr. Gafford was under investigation and advised he should not be permitted on school property. Although the nature of the investigation was not disclosed, the school took immediate and proactive steps to ensure student safety by placing him on administrative leave. Mr. Gafford subsequently resigned. His last day on campus was July 13, 2023. St. Matthew School and the Diocese of St. Augustine continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement and remain committed to maintaining a safe and supportive environment for every student.”

Action News Jax reached out Duval County Public Schools to learn more about Gafford’s employment with the district and received the following information:

Was hired 8/17/2009

Resigned 6/14/2016

From 2009-2012, he served as an itinerant music instructor; not assigned to a specific school.

During the 2013-2014 and 2014-2015 school years, he was assigned to Normandy Village Elementary.

During the 2015-16 school year, he was assigned to Neptune Beach Elementary.

DCPS said the allegations against Gafford are “upsetting” and that the district is “fully cooperating” with JSO’s investigation.

JSO said detectives are looking into whether Gafford may have committed additional offenses against other students.

JSO urges anyone with information to contact them at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

JSO is reminding the public that in Florida, it is legally required for anyone who knows or suspects that a child or vulnerable adult has been abused to report it to the Florida Abuse Hotline at 1-800-962-2873.

