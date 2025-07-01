‘Ride to Train’: JTA launches free pass program for trade and vocational students

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) launched a new program Tuesday that will provide free rides to trade, technical, vocational, and apprenticeship students in Duval County.

The “My Ride to Train” pilot program offers free fixed-route bus passes to eligible students now through June 30, 2026. It is designed to remove transportation barriers for students, empowering them to pursue necessary skills and training.

“Trade schools and apprenticeship programs are essential to developing a skilled workforce that can meet the evolving needs of key industries in Jacksonville,” said Terrance Freeman, Jacksonville City Council, Member At-Large. “Public transportation plays a critical role in making this happen, providing individuals with a pathway to employment and communities with a skilled workforce that will help Jacksonville remain competitive.”

To qualify, students must be active participants in credentialed programs leading to a trade certificate or certification of completion. Participants will receive mobile passes via email, allowing them to use JTA’s fixed route and First Coast Flyer buses for free.

“By removing transportation as a barrier, the JTA is empowering students to pursue the skills and training needed to thrive in today’s economy. It’s a smart investment in our future workforce and in the long-term prosperity of our city,” said Aundra Wallace, Vice Chair of the JTA Board of Directors.

Middle and high school students in Duval County are also eligible to ride JTA shuttles for free through the “My Ride 2 School” program.

Learn more about JTA passes or how to get your program registered with “My Ride 2 Train” here.

