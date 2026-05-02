Nassau County Emergency Management to host free ‘Stop the Bleed’ training

YULEE, Fla. — On Thursday, May 14, Nassau County Emergency Management (EM) will hold a free “Stop the Bleed” training.

Officials note that uncontrolled bleeding is the number one cause of preventable death after injury.

The one-day, free course will teach community members how to stop uncontrolled bleeding, with what the Nassau EM says are three simple actions that can mean the difference between life and death.

The training will take place May 14 at 10 a.m. at the Nassau County Emergency Operations Center, located at 77150 Citizens Circle in Yulee.

To register, e-mail: NCEM@NassauSO.com, call 904-548-0900, or click here.

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