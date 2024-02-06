Clay County Sheriff’s Office offering teen version of ‘Day as a Deputy’ program

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff’s Office said that due to popular demand, it will offer a teen version of its “Day as a Deputy” program.

Teen Day as a Deputy will be held March 12 from 9 a.m. to noon and is for teens ages 14 through 17.

Participants will get to spend time with and learn about various departments within the agency.

Space is limited to 20 participants, so CCSO said interested parties should apply now. If there is enough interest, the agency will hold another Teen Day as a Deputy event later.

Email community@claysheriff.com to register and reserve your spot.

