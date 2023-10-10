Church group from Fernandina Beach trapped in Israel following Hamas attacks

ISRAEL — A group of 54 people from First Baptist Church Fernandina Beach are now trapped in Israel following the Hamas attacks.

Pastor Zach Terry, who is leading the group, said he has taken the trip many times to tour the places Jesus ministered and see the historical locations from the Bible. This trip was supposed to be no different, and the pastor was leading a tour through the “Holy Land.”

But now, Terry and his group are trapped after Hamas launched a massive attack against Israel, which has retaliated by declaring war.

On Facebook live, Terry told everyone that his group is okay despite all the violence. He said it’s “not unusual” to hear sirens and to see the missiles reflected in the Iron Dome, but so far, the group is safe.

Terry and his group are currently trying to cross into Israel’s neighboring country Jordan in hopes they can get home from there since Israel has halted all flights in and out of the country.

Action News Jax has been in touch with the group from First Baptist Church and will bring you updates as we get them.

