Nassau County proclaims April 19-25 as National Playground Safety Week

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners has proclaimed April 19–25, as National Playground Safety Week, emphasizing the importance of keeping children safe as outdoor activity increases.

The proclamation was approved during the board’s regular meeting on April 15. Officials say the effort highlights the county’s focus on child safety, noting that playground-related injuries impact hundreds of children across the country each year.

With warmer weather bringing more families to parks and playgrounds, county leaders are encouraging parents and caregivers to closely supervise children and ensure they are using equipment appropriate for their age.

In coordination with the National Program for Playground Safety, the county is promoting practices such as proper supervision, the use of impact-absorbing surfaces, and regular inspection and maintenance of playground equipment.

The proclamation was accepted by Jay Robertson and presented to Jason Brown, who was recently recognized for completing an extensive playground safety certification course.

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