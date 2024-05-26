Nassau Sheriff’s Office announces Teen Driver Challenge on September 14

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office extends gratitude to everyone who participated in the recent Teen Driver Challenge. The next session is scheduled for September 14th.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Teen Driver Challenge aims to enhance the driving skills of young drivers and reduce the number of traffic-related injuries and fatalities.

Teen drivers are three times more likely to be involved in fatal crashes compared to other drivers. This free course combines classroom instruction with hands-on driver training, targeting teens aged 15-19 who hold a valid Florida Operator’s License. Participants must provide their own vehicle along with a current driver license, vehicle registration, and insurance.

The program, taught by Nassau County Sheriff Deputies, is a defensive driving course covering the following topics and driving exercises:

Vehicle Dynamics

Human Factors

Responsibility

Liability

Drug and Alcohol Use

Night Driving

Aggressive Driving and Road Rage

Safe Driving Habits

Using your Senses

Knowing your Vehicle

Upon successful completion, students receive a certificate that may be presented to auto insurance companies for a possible premium reduction. The class size is limited to 12 students.

The Teen Driver Challenge will be held at Yulee Middle School.

For more information, visit their website HERE.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.