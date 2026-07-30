National blood shortage | Donate blood to receive gift card and limited-edition shirt from OneBlood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — OneBlood is offering limited-time rewards to people who donate blood at a OneBlood Donor Center or the Big Red Bus.

The offer comes amid a national blood crisis, declared by the American Red Cross. This is only the second time the organization has declared a national blood crisis in its 145-year history.

Donors, especially those with type O blood, are needed.

From July 31st to August 9th, OneBlood is giving all donors a $25 eGift Card and a limited-edition Big Red Bus shirt.

To find a location to donate, visit the OneBlood website here.

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