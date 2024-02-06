National Weather Service confirms third tornado touched down in Clay County on Sunday

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A third tornado touched down in Northeast Florida during Sunday’s severe storms.

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that an EF-1 with winds near 90 miles per hour touched down in western Clay County. It was on the ground for nearly one mile and was just west and northwest of Kingsley. It caused primarily heavy tree damage.

The First Alert Weather Team was on the air at the time of this tornado touching down.

3rd tornado confirmed in Clay Co. from Sunday (02/04) afternoon - EF-1 with path length near 1 mile just west & northwest of Kingsley @actionnewsjax @wokvnews #FirstAlertWx pic.twitter.com/y2r1a5o3AV — Mike Buresh (@MikeFirstAlert) February 6, 2024

On Monday, an NWS damage survey confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in Jacksonville.

The first was an EF-1 tornado with winds near 100 miles per hour that touched down around 4:11 p.m. along Sal Taylor Creek to the southwest of Cecil Field and moved northward across Peacock Ridge Drive and Cochise Drive.

The second tornado was rated as an EF-0 with winds near 85 miles per hour. It was on the ground for 1.05 miles, had a maximum path width of 200 yards, and touched down just south of Normandy Boulevard. This tornado produced minor damage to fences and trees along Brian Lake Drive and Justin Oaks Drive before lifting around 5:07 p.m near Chaffe Trail Elementary School.

The enhanced Fujita Scale, or EF Scale, is used to rate the estimated wind speed of a given tornado and related damage. Tornadoes that are rated EF-O have 3 Second Gusts that have winds of 65-85 mph.

