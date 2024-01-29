Navy expands enlistments to people without high school diploma or GED due to recruitment challenges

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Navy has announced a change in policy to address a historic recruiting crisis affecting all branches of the military to expand recruitment efforts.

On Friday, the Navy disclosed that individuals without a high school diploma or General Educational Development (GED) credential will now be eligible to enlist, provided they achieve a score of 50 or higher on the Armed Forces Qualification Test (AFQT).

The Navy Times reported that according to the Chief of Naval Personnel’s office, this move comes as part of a broader strategy to address a historic recruiting crisis affecting all branches of the military. While federal law permits the recruitment of individuals without a diploma, the Navy’s decision to open its doors to such candidates marks a departure from previous policy. The last time the Navy allowed enlistment without a diploma was in 2000.

The Navy emphasized that this change does not equate to a lowering of standards. Prospective sailors must still meet specific requirements based on their Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) line scores, ensuring that they are qualified for various Navy ratings.

“This policy update benefits the Navy by expanding the potential applicant pool of highly qualified and motivated future Sailors who may have been impacted by COVID-19 trends of non-traditional schooling, early exit from high school to support their family, or a variety of other individual circumstances,” the Navy said in a statement Monday announcing the policy.

1/3 - I updated the @USNavy recruiting policy to allow candidates with AFQT scores of 50 or higher who do not have a HS diploma or GED to enlist - opening another pathway towards enlistment. This expands the Navy's pool of applicants + attracts talent from across the nation. — VADM Rick Cheeseman, USN (@2Cheeseman) January 26, 2024

Enlistees under this revised policy will reportedly have access to academic skills training programs and test preparation courses to pursue their GED while serving in the Navy. The Navy stated the potential for personal and professional growth through the acquisition of cutting-edge skills and experiences offered by military service.

The policy change is projected to yield an increase of 500 to 2,000 additional enlistments annually, providing a new pathway for individuals who were previously excluded from serving.

This initiative follows a series of measures implemented by the Navy to enhance recruitment efforts, including adjustments to enlistment age limits, increased enlistment bonuses, and the introduction of specialized preparatory programs.

The Navy increased the maximum enlistment age from 39 to 41 in November 2022 and raised the maximum enlistment bonus to $50,000 in February 2022.

The Navy is also offering an enlistment bonus of up to $75,000 for individuals entering the nuclear field.

Despite falling short of recruitment targets in fiscal year 2023, Navy officials remain optimistic about the future, citing progress and ongoing efforts to strengthen recruitment practices. Looking ahead to fiscal year 2024, the Navy aims to recruit 40,600 new active-duty enlisted personnel and 7,619 Reserve enlisted personnel, along with 2,807 new active-duty officers and 1,785 Reserve officers.

The Army briefly permitted enlistment without a diploma in 2022, before reverting this change.

