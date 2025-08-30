Need a lift? AAA offers free last-resort Labor Day weekend rides for impaired drivers

This Labor Day weekend, AAA has again launched its ‘Tow-2-Go’ program in an effort to keep impaired drivers off the road.

Anyone planning on going out is advised to designate a sober driver or plan another safe ride home, whether from a taxi or a ride-share service.

As a last resort, drivers can utilize the ‘Tow to Go’ service, regardless of whether they are a AAA member or not.

From 6 pm on Friday until 6 am on Tuesday, September 2, AAA will provide free, confidential rides for impaired drivers. AAA will take its riders and their vehicles to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. Rides cannot be scheduled in advance.

“Labor Day should be a celebration, not a tragedy,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Impaired driving causes nearly one-third of traffic deaths. Choosing a designated driver or using ‘Tow to Go’ can save lives. AAA is proud to offer this service to help families stay safe.”

The service is available in several states, including Florida and Georgia.

Here’s the number to call if you need a ride:

(855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

