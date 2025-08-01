Neighbors call for safety improvements on a stretch of Collins Road after dangerous incidents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A deadly motorcycle crash in southwest Duval County is the latest reason neighbors are demanding safety improvements on part of Collins Road.

The accident happened Wednesday afternoon, right in front of Reggie Adams’ neighborhood.

“It’s a tragedy that could be prevented,” said Adams.

Adams said Collins Road from Old Middleburg Road to Shindler Drive has become a racetrack.

“We hear cars just speeding up and down the road pretty much in the evening a lot of times,” said Adams.

He said he’s seen several crashes.

“We have multiple accidents right at our intersection, and nothing is really being done about it,” said Adams.

Action News Jax looked into the number of crashes in the area.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office traffic crash maps, since the start of 2024, there have been 69 traffic crashes near the intersection of Collins Road and Shindler Drive.

Earlier this month, two people were trapped inside an overturned vehicle on Collins Road near Shindler Drive.

And just last year, a man died after he was hit by a pickup truck while walking on Collins Road.

Adams brought his concerns to JSO during a town hall meeting last week. He filled out a comment card, but said his concerns weren’t addressed until Thursday when JSO called him. He said they told him they are looking at adding more patrols during the evening hours.

“Can we get a traffic light here, rumble strips or caution lights to make people aware of this area,” said Adams.

Earlier this week, the city held a community meeting to discuss upcoming improvements to Shindler Drive.

They are looking to improve vehicular, bicycle, and pedestrian safety, along with widening the road.

For the area, Adams said it is a start.

“We want people to come home safely,” he said.

City Council Member Rahman Johnson said he joined the recent public works briefing on the planned widening of Shindler Road, and it’s something he has been tracking closely.

