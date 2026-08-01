Neil deGrasse Tyson to Bring ‘Search for Life in the Universe’ to Florida Theatre

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson will appear at the Florida Theatre on Wednesday, March 17, at 7:30 p.m. for “An Evening With Neil deGrasse Tyson: Search for Life in the Universe.”

Tickets are available for purchase through floridatheatre.com or at the Florida Theatre Box Office at (904) 355-2787.

A Meet & Greet/VIP package is also available.

The event will feature a conversation on science, exploration and current events, with an emphasis on how scientific literacy shapes understanding of the world.

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Tyson directs the Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, where he holds the Frederick P. Rose Directorship, and serves as a research associate in the museum’s Department of Astrophysics.

His recent books include “Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization” and “To Infinity and Beyond: A Journey of Cosmic Discovery,” co-written with Lindsey Nyx Walker — both New York Times bestsellers.

More information is available at neildegrassetyson.com.

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