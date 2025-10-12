Nemours Children’s Health announces 3rd annual Run & Walk event set for November 22

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nemours Children’s Health, Jacksonville, is set to host its 3rd Annual Run & Walk on Saturday, November 22, starting at 8 a.m.

The event, which includes a 5K and a free One-Mile Fun Run, will take participants through a scenic route along the St. Johns River and the San Marco neighborhood.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Nemours Children’s Compassionate Care Fund, which provides essential support for caregivers treating critically ill and injured children.

Participants are encouraged to form teams and bring family and friends to enjoy the race day activities. Teams that raise $5,000 or more have the opportunity to designate their funds to support a specific department or program at Nemours Children’s Health, Jacksonville.

All registrants for the 5K and Fun Run will receive a commemorative race shirt and bib, as well as a finisher’s medal.

Registration details and more information can be found on the Nemours Children’s Health Run & Walk website.

The registration fee for the 5K is $30 in advance and $35 on the day of the event, while the One-Mile Fun Run is complimentary.

The event will start and finish at the Nemours Children’s Clinic located in downtown Jacksonville. The race schedule includes on-site registration from 8 to 8:45 a.m., with the 5K and Fun Run starting at 9 a.m., followed by stage announcements and an awards ceremony at 9:45 a.m. The event is expected to conclude by 11 a.m.

