Nemours, Wolfson named official sports medicine providers for Bolles School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nemours Children’s Health and Wolfson Children’s Hospital have become the exclusive official sports medicine providers for The Bolles School, supporting student-athletes across all sports at the middle and upper school levels.

The partnership involves providing athletic trainers, physicians, and physical therapy to Bolles student-athletes.

Additionally, Nemours and Wolfson will provide coverage and necessary care at all Bolles home football games, select away games, and other designated sporting events, as agreed.

“This new collaboration, along with world-class facilities and award-winning coaches, adds to the Bolles Athletic program’s efforts to help our Bulldogs become the best students, athletes, and servant-leaders they can be,” said President and Head of School Tyler Hodges.“At Nemours Children’s Health, we believe in supporting the whole child—on and off the field,” said Aaron Carpenter, North Florida President of Nemours Children’s Health. “Our collaboration with The Bolles School and Wolfson Children’s Hospital reflects our shared commitment to excellence in pediatric care and athletic performance.”

“We are proud to serve as the official sports medicine provider for The Bolles School in collaboration with Nemours Children’s Health,” said Allegra C. Jaros, president of Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

The Bolles School, located in Jacksonville, is a private college-preparatory school known for its successful athletics program. The school achieved numerous state and national championships across 24 sports, including national titles in swimming and diving.

For over 30 years, Wolfson Children’s Hospital and Nemours Children’s have provided top-quality, nationally recognized pediatric care. Nemours Children’s offers a wide range of pediatric specialties, while Wolfson Children’s provides hospital-based services, ensuring families receive seamless, high-quality care.

