911 caller who found woman’s body at an Orange park apartment complex reveals new details

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — New details have been confirmed about a woman’s body found at an Orange Park apartment complex last Sunday afternoon, Nov. 19.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

A neighbor at the Cedar Bend Apartments told Action News Jax that he found the woman’s body face down near a parked, red truck. The man said he had never seen anything like this before and is very concerned.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“It’s getting too close to home,” the neighbor said.

The neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, said at around 11 a.m. on Sunday he found a woman’s body sprawled out with blood on her back near a dumpster. He called 911.

“It looked like she had dried blood on the back of her pants, gray sweatpants, light gray sweatpants, and a black hoodie,” the neighbor said. “And she also had, like red dreads.”

Read: House known for overdoses; Two Interlachen residents arrested for selling fentanyl, meth, and pills

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this as a homicide. CCSO’s incident report revealed the woman was only 18 years old.

“It’s just too young,” he said. “I mean, that girl, she’s still a baby. She didn’t have a chance to do nothing.”

The neighbor believes she may have been shot.

“My brother-in-law was a paramedic and he said it looked like she’d been shot in the back of the head.”

The sheriff’s office identified her as a “Jane Doe” from Jacksonville. And the neighbor said he didn’t recognize her.

“There was a classroom ring, laying 12, maybe 15 feet from her body,” he said. “She had pink crocs on. It appeared that she was running when she collapsed. But nobody heard any gunshots in this whole area.”

While the witness isn’t necessarily concerned for his safety, he is worried about kids who live in the area.

Read: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office corrections officer arrested for DUI manslaughter, sheriff says

“There’s a lot of kids up and down this road and why somebody would do something like that is just ungodly.”

He also said his surveillance camera captured some unusual activity and he shared that footage with Clay County detectives.

“They may have caught a car going in and out of here between two vehicles parked by my truck down here.”

The resident also told Action News Jax the victim’s family members have been at the apartment complex looking for answers. Earlier on Tuesday, a patrol car was seen driving around the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CCSO at 904-264-6512. You can also submit tips via the SaferWatch App.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.