New, free bus service to officially launch at ‘first ride’ in downtown St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The STAR Circulator, a free bus service in downtown St. Augustine, is scheduled to give its first ride on Tues., Jul. 11. The new transportation service will provide a circular route around downtown, starting at the Visitor Information Center (VIC), located at 10 S. Castillo Drive, near the clocktower.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The circulator bus will depart the VIC and reach Avenida Menendez. The first stop will be in front of 14 Avenida Menendez, followed by the second stop on the north side of Cathedral Place, midblock between St. George and Cordova Streets.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The service will continue north on Cordova Street until returning to its starting point at the VIC.

“The introduction of the downtown circulator bus service represents a significant milestone for St. Augustine,” Reuben Franklin, Assistant City Manager said. “It aims to enhance connectivity, ease traffic congestion, and provide a convenient mode of transportation for the downtown workforce, residents, and visitors.”

The travel time is said to be around 15 minutes, totaling just over a mile.

Read: Disaster Case Management available for Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian

The service will operate daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Special days and holidays might affect regular hours.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Fri., Jul. 21 at 9:30 a.m. at the VIC. An official “first ride” with city officials and other invited guests will highlight the moment.

Residents and visitors are invited to attend the ceremony and are welcome to join the ride, space permitting.

The free bus service was funded through a Florida Department of Transportation grant and operated by Historic Tours of America’s Old Town Trolley.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

For more information and updates on the circulator bus service operation schedule, visit www.CityStAug.com/star or call 904-795-STAR (7827).